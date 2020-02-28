Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says ‘Onward’ Is Pure Pixar

With her movie Downhill already in theaters, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is looking ahead to her next release. Alas, fans won’t have long to wait — it arrives in theaters next week. You won’t actually see Louis-Dreyfus in the new movie, though — it’s the animated film Onward. It’s her third time starring in a Pixar film, after 1998’s A Bug’s Life and 2013’s Planes, and she says the new film is everything you would expect a Pixar film to be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Julia Louis-Dreyfus)
Onward opens in theaters on March 6.
Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak
Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak