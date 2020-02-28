Hugh Laurie Enjoyed Cheating His Way To An M.D.

Photograph by Nick Wall/HBO

On HBO’s eccentric new space comedy, Avenue 5, Hugh Laurie is a walking contradiction. He’s the captain of the spaceship… but wait! He’s only an actor pretending to be the captain of the spaceship. And a British actor, no less, pretending to be an American captain of the spaceship. In a way, the premise mirrors his real-life experience on the show House, where Laurie spent eight years pretending he was an American doctor. And though Laurie has never harbored any dreams of becoming a spaceship captain, he actually did have dreams of becoming a doctor. But he told us he was much happier to have gone the quick and painless route of becoming a TV doctor. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Lauire)

Avenue 5 airs Sunday nights on HBO.

