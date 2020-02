Elisabeth Moss: Neither Invisible, Nor A Man, But In Love With Her New Movie

Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass in “The Invisible Man,” written and directed by Leigh Whannell.

How can a woman be the star of The Invisible Man? That was the first thing that popped into Elisabeth Moss’s mind when she was first contacted about her new film. Intrigued, she tore through the script, and she told us she was amazed by what she read. (Click on the media bar below to hear into Elisabeth Moss)

The Invisible Man is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak