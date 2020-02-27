William Shatner & The Fanatical Devotion Of Trekkers

It’s been more than 53 years since the original Star Trek dared to boldly go where no man has gone before. And still, the Trek universe continues to expand. Right now, Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery” are airing on CBS All Access, and the streaming service has a third series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, in production. Meanwhile, the rebooted film series has a fourth movie in pre-production, though details are shrouded in secrecy. Trek has taken on a life that nobody from the original show, from creator Gene Roddenberry on down, could have anticipated. Over the years, the original Captain Kirk, William Shatner, has had plenty of time and opportunities to think about the enduring success of the Trek franchise, and he shared his theory with us. (Click on the media bar below to hear William Shatner)

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard are available for streaming on CBS All Access on Thursdays.

