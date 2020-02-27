Stephanie Beatriz Embraces Life As A Role Model

A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH – Pictured: Stephanie Beatriz — (Photo by: Scott Angelheart/NBC)

As Hollywood’s film and TV productions diversify their casts and crews, it’s becoming less rare to see actors of different ethnicities getting more substantial roles. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast counts two Latina women among its series regulars: Melissa Fumero (of Cuban descent) and Argentinian-born Stephanie Beatriz. The character played by Beatriz, Rosa Diaz, also made a bit of prime-time history when she came out as bisexual on the show, mirroring Beatriz’s own orientation. Her success has thrust her into the position of being a role model to a few different groups of people, and it’s a role she’s taken on with a great deal of pride. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephanie Beatriz)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c on NBC.

