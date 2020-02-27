On ‘Tommy,’ Edie Falco’s In Charge … And Loving It!

In Edie Falco’s most acclaimed roles, on The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie, she played roles that had her in essentially subservient positions. That’s not the case with her new series, Tommy, which finds her starring as the police chief of Los Angeles. Considering how many years she’s spent playing characters who answer to somebody else, we asked if she had to re-calibrate her acting approach to fit the new role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Edie Falco)

Tommy airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak