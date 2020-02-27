Melissa Benoist On ‘Supergirl’s’ Super-Power Of Positivity

Supergirl — “The Bottle Episode” — Image Number: SPG510B_0229b.jpg — Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl — Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

As Supergirl has matured and evolved, the show has taken on all kinds of issues, delivering strong stances on such hot-button topics as sexism, racism, immigration, and more. Like the character she plays, Melissa Benoist has earned a reputation for standing up on the side of truth, justice, and the American way. And she believes that Supergirl — both the superhero and the show — will be seen as a positive role model for this and future generations, and she’s thrilled to be spreading these messages of hope. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melissa Benoist)

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.

