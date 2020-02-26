With A Pixar Starring Role, Chris Pratt Has Finally Made It!

Feb 26, 2020 | BREAKING NEWS, MOVIE NEWS, MOVIE TRAILERS, NEWS OF THE DAY

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: Chris Pratt attends the world premiere of Disney and Pixar’s ONWARD at the El Capitan Theatre on February 18, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

As Chris Pratt approaches the 20-year anniversary of his first film credit, he can look back on a career filled with plenty of highlights. He’s starred in two of Hollywood’s biggest film franchises — the Marvel Comics Universe and the latest run of Jurassic World  movies — and spent seven years starring on a network comedy, Parks and Recreation. But now, he feels like he’s achieved the ultimate Hollywood dream: starring in a Pixar animated movie, the new Onward. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pratt)

 

Onward opens in theaters on March 6.

