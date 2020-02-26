Why Harrison Ford Still Has An ‘Indiana’ Jones After All These Years

This spring, Harrison Ford will dust off the ol’ wide-brimmed fedora — possibly for the last time — as he starts filming the fifth Indiana Jones movie. Ford, of course, has been associated with the franchise for four decades now. And, at the age of 77, he certainly didn’t have to make another Indy film. So we asked him why he still enjoys coming back to the role after all these years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)

Ford is currently starring in The Call of the Wild, and the fifth Indiana Jones movie is currently set for July 9, 2021.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak