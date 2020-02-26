Reliving ‘In Living Color’ With Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG from Paramount Pictures and Sega. Photo Credit: Doane Gregory.

If you enjoy a Jim Carrey movie, perhaps the most complimentary review you could give him is, “Two snaps, a twist, and a thumbs up!” Not only will you be telling him how much you liked the film, you’ll also be bringing back some great memories of a job that helped launch him toward superstardom. Carrey’s time on In Living Color may have been chaotic at times, but with the benefit of hindsight, he now looks back at the show with a lot of nostalgia and gratitude. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jim Carrey)

Sonic the Hedgehog is playing now in theaters.

