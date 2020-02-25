What’s ‘The Conners’s’ Appeal? Sara Gilbert Says Fans See Themselves



LECY GORANSON, AMES MCNAMARA, NOEL FISHER, SARA GILBERT, JOHN GOODMAN THE CONNERS – “Bad Dads and Grads” – Dan starts to bond with his younger half-brother (guest star Noel Fisher), but he can’t get over the fact that their father paid for Ed Jr.’s college education, something he refused to do for Dan. Jackie hits it off with a fun married couple (guest stars and real-life husband and wife Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey), so much so that they “invite” her into their relationship. Harris and Mark do not react well to the news that Darlene is trying to have a baby with Ben on “The Conners,” TUESDAY, FEB. 25 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)LECY GORANSON, AMES MCNAMARA, NOEL FISHER, SARA GILBERT, JOHN GOODMAN

Over the past three decades and through three different incarnations of the show, people have come up with all kinds of reasons to explain the appeal of The Conners and its predecessor, Roseanne. For Sara Gilbert, though, it doesn’t require a lot of thought. She told us that, for years, fans have been telling her that the show is like looking in a mirror. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sara Gilbert)

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8/7c.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak