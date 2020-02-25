‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Hits Blu-Ray In March With Over Two Hours Of Extras

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD on March 31. The feature arrives on Digital on March 17.The feature, directed by J.J. Abrams, took in over $1 billion worldwide during its theatrical run..

Over two hours of extras are featured in the release. The plethora of features include:

The Skywalker Legacy – A feature-length documentary on the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – A look into the fil’s landspeeder chase and how the filmmakers captured it on screen. Aliens in the Desert – Featurette focuses on the creation of the Pasaana desert scenes. D-O: Key to the Past – Spotlights the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her parents and a look at the latest droid to grace the Star Wars universe. Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, puts on the Ewok costume once again and this time he is joined by his son Harrison! Cast of Creatures – A look at the movie’s memorable creatures as they are brought to life by puppetry, makeup, and digital magic.

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams talks about his work on the Star Wars films and shares thoughts on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Are you excited for the home video release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Feel free to comment below!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi