‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Hits Blu-Ray In March With Over Two Hours Of Extras

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD on March 31. The feature arrives on Digital on March 17.The feature, directed by J.J. Abrams, took in over $1 billion worldwide during its theatrical run..
Over two hours of extras are featured in the release. The plethora of features include:
- The Skywalker Legacy – A feature-length documentary on the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – A look into the fil’s landspeeder chase and how the filmmakers captured it on screen.
- Aliens in the Desert – Featurette focuses on the creation of the Pasaana desert scenes.
- D-O: Key to the Past – Spotlights the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her parents and a look at the latest droid to grace the Star Wars universe.
- Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, puts on the Ewok costume once again and this time he is joined by his son Harrison!
- Cast of Creatures – A look at the movie’s memorable creatures as they are brought to life by puppetry, makeup, and digital magic.
Digital Exclusive:
- The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams talks about his work on the Star Wars films and shares thoughts on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi