Norman Lear Never Doubted His ‘One Day At A Time’ Reboot

At the age of 97, Norman Lear is still working harder than some people a quarter of his age. Even when he thought he was going to get a little bit of time off, he didn’t: His show One Day at a Time, after being dropped by Netflix, was picked up for a new season by Pop TV. Of course, the show is a reboot of Lear’s successful ’70s sitcom of the same name, but recast with a Latino family. While the producers of Charmed and Party of Five, which have gotten similar racial makeovers for their reboots, have caught a lot of flak from fans, One Day at a Time got a lot of praise from critics and audiences alike. Lear told us he had absolutely no misgivings about giving the show a new focus, as long as they were telling stories he could relate to as a human being. (Click on the media bar below to hear Norman Lear)

The new season of One Day at a Time premieres April 14 on its new home, Pop TV.

