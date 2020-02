Making ‘Call Of The Wild,’ Harrison Ford Had A Dog Gone Secret

On the set of Call of the Wild, it turns out that man’s best friend was … a man. While you see Harrison Ford interacting with a dog in the film, he let us in on a little behind-the-scenes secret. As they were shooting Ford’s scenes with the dog, it turns out the “dog” was actually a digitally erased human! (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)

The Call of the Wild is playing now in theaters.

