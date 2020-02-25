‘Good Girls’ Actor Manny Montana Continues To “Appreciate The Game”

Manny Montana’s scene stealing work as Rio in Good Girls makes one think, at least from the outside looking in, that success has always been a part of the actor’s life. Montana was also a cast member on the underrated series Graceland and back in 2018 he starred in the Clint Eastwood feature The Mule.

That said, Montana’s acting path was borne out of perseverance. “Literally I started from the bottom – student films, independent films (like) all of these other kids that are trying to chase their dreams as well,” said Montana. “It took off, and I’m just really grateful that it took that route as opposed to starting from the top and not being able to appreciate the bottom. I feel like every step that I go on, I appreciate the crew, I appreciate the cast, and I just appreciate the game.”

Click on the media bar to hear Montana talk about positive reactions he’s received about Good Girls:

Good Girls airs Sunday evenings on NBC (10 pm et/pt).

