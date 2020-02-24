Who Needs Experience? Nick Jonas Thinks He’s Got The Newbie Edge On ‘The Voice’

THE VOICE — “Blind Auditions” — Pictured: Nick Jonas — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

There’s no doubt that Nick Jonas will be feeling a little bit of pressure as a coach on The Voice. Not just because he’ll be taking Gwen Stefani’s chair, but because he’ll be working alongside — and competing against — three Voice veterans: Black Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. However, if he’s worried, Jonas isn’t showing it. In fact, he feels like being the new guy just may work to his advantage. (Click on the media bar to hear Nick Jonas)

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesdays nights at 8/7c on NBC.

