Jim Carrey Found A Lot Of Common Ground With ‘Sonic’s’ Robotnik

Jim Carrey in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG from Paramount Pictures and Sega. Photo Credit: Doane Gregory.

Sometimes, it’s good to be bad. Jim Carrey is fiendishly fun as Dr. Robotnik, the diabolically evil villain in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. When it came down to finding the core of the character, Carrey told us he didn’t have to search very far — not because Carrey’s such a bad guy, but because Robotnik’s motivations were very relatable. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jim Carrey)

Sonic the Hedgehog is playing now in theaters.

