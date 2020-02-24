Jeffrey Dean Morgan Hunts Down Daughter’s Killer In ‘The Postcard Killings’ Trailer

Based on the bestselling novel by James Patterson and Liza Marklund, The Postcard Killings centers on New York Detective Jacob Kanon’s (The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan) search for the person (or maybe killers?) involved in the London murder of his son-in-law and daughter. The picture is directed by Danis Tanovic (Death in Sarajevo, Tigers).

Before his recent success on The Walking Dead, Morgan toplined the short-lived series Magic City and also had a memorable recurring role in Grey’s Anatomy. On the feature film side, Morgan has starred in Watchmen, The Losers, and the underrated thriller Desierto.

Movies that have been adapted from James Patterson’s work includes Alex Cross, Kiss The Girls and Along Came A Spider. Marklund’s novels Nobel’s Last Film and Paradise have been turned into films (she penned the screenplay for both).

The Postcard Killings, co-starring Famke Janssen and Cush Jumbo, hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital on March 13. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi