Ben Affleck Likes That ‘The Way Back’ Goes Its Own Way

At first glance, The Way Back sounds like it could be based on a real-life story: A former high school basketball star, now an alcoholic, is given a chance to redeem himself when he’s offered the coaching job at his old school. While truth may sometimes be stranger than fiction, Ben Affleck says one of the things that attracted him to the movie was that its story never became predictable. (Click on the media to hear Ben Affleck)

The Way Back opens in theaters on March 6.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak