Academy Award Winning ‘1917’ Hits Blu-ray And DVD In March

The critically acclaimed 1917, directed by Sam Mendes, hits Blu-ray and DVD on March 24 via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The feature comes out on digital March 10.

The narrative centers on Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) who are tasked with delivering a message to stop the attack on a British regiment.

Extras include:

The Weight of the World: Sam Mendes – Director Sam Mendes talks about his personal connection to World War I. Allied Forces: Making 1917 – Details on how the 360 degree format was executed by cinematographer Roger Deakins. The Music of 1917 – Composer Thomas Newman and filmmakers elaborate on the film’s score. In The Trenches – Going behind the scenes with the 1917 cast. Recreating History – A look at the production design of the film. Two audio commentaries (one with director/co-writer Sam Mendes and director of photography Roger Deakins).

Click on the media bar to hear cinematographer Roger Deakins (who won an Oscar for the film) talk about achieving a “balance” in shooting the picture:

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi