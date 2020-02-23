‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Continues Box Office Reign With $26 Million Showing

Sonic the Hedgehog was number one yet again with $26.3 million, as it narrowly beat out The Call of the Wild (#2, $24.8 million). Coming in a distant third was Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (#3, $7 million). Here’s the top 10:

Sonic The Hedgehog – Jim Carrey hit, which has grossed over $106.6 million domestically, makes $26.3 million. The Call of the Wild – A great debut for the Harrison Ford feature as it makes $24.8 million. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn – Feature checks in with $7 million. Brahms: The Boy II – Horror film collects $5.9 million. Bad Boys for Life – Feature, which has made $191 million domestically, clocks in with $5.9 million. 1917 – World War II epic makes $4.4 million. Fantasy Island – Thriller grosses $4.2 million. Parasite – Best Picture winner takes in $3.1 million. Jumanji: the Next Level – Hit film is still making money with $3 million. The Photograph – Drama earns $2.8 million

