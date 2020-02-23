‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Continues Box Office Reign With $26 Million Showing

Sonic the Hedgehog was number one yet again with $26.3 million, as it narrowly beat out The Call of the Wild (#2, $24.8 million). Coming in a distant third was Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (#3, $7 million). Here’s the top 10:
- Sonic The Hedgehog – Jim Carrey hit, which has grossed over $106.6 million domestically, makes $26.3 million.
- The Call of the Wild – A great debut for the Harrison Ford feature as it makes $24.8 million.
- Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn – Feature checks in with $7 million.
- Brahms: The Boy II – Horror film collects $5.9 million.
- Bad Boys for Life – Feature, which has made $191 million domestically, clocks in with $5.9 million.
- 1917 – World War II epic makes $4.4 million.
- Fantasy Island – Thriller grosses $4.2 million.
- Parasite – Best Picture winner takes in $3.1 million.
- Jumanji: the Next Level – Hit film is still making money with $3 million.
- The Photograph – Drama earns $2.8 million
Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi