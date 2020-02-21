You Think More Highly Of Harrison Ford’s Roles Than He Does

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Harrison Ford arrives at the World Premiere of 20th Century Studios’ “The Call of the Wild” at the El Capitan Theatre on February 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California. The film releases on Friday, February 21, 2020. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Alright, movie fans… pop quiz! Do you consider Han Solo to be a hero? OK, what about Indiana Jones? Is he a hero? Jack Ryan? Rick Deckard? These are just a few of the roles on Harrison Ford’s résumé, and we’re guessing that most of you consider these guys to be heroes in their movies. There’s only one person we’ve talked to who doesn’t see any of them as heroes — and that’s Ford himself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)

Ford’s new movie, Call of the Wild, is playing now in theaters.

