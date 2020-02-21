With Michael Pena, Mr. Roake Gets A ‘Fantasy’ Makeover

Century City, CA – February 11, 2020: Michael Peña at the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures’ BLUMHOUSE’S FANTASY ISLAND.

In the two TV incarnations of Fantasy Island, the pivotal character of Mr. Roarke, the man who arranges and sets all the fantasies in motion, was played by a pair of seasoned character actors, Ricardo Montalban and Malcolm McDowell. Michael Pena brings a more youthful appearance to Mr. Roarke, but that’s not the only difference. Since the film is a decidedly twisted take on the TV series, Pena told us he took Roarke in a more twisted direction, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Pena)

Fantasy Island is playing now in theaters.

