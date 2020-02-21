Thanks To The Fans, ‘Will’ Gets To Go Out With Grace

WILL & GRACE — “Filthy Phil, Part I” Episode 310 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

So, Will & Grace is coming to an end. Again. Of course, the cast and crew have been down this road before, and nobody expected the show to get a second life. As the show starts to wind down, Debra Messing and Eric McCormack are still in awe of the fan support that helped their encore run become as successful as it was. (Click on the media bar below to hear Debra Messing and Eric McCormack)

Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.

