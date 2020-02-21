Opposites Attract Al Pacino To ‘Hunters’

On one hand, you’ve got an actor who’s been in more than 50 movies and earned nine Oscar nominations (including one win). On the other hand, you’ve got a writer who — prior to landing his new series — had never written anything for the screen before. So how did Al Pacino and show creator David Weil wind up working together on the new streaming drama series Hunters? Pacino told us the quality of Weil’s story more than made up for his lack of experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Al Pacino)

Hunters is streaming now on Amazon Prime video.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak