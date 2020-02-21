‘Carol’s Second Act’ Comes With A Hidden Perk For Patricia Heaton

When television comedies are filmed in front of a live studio audience, it’s pretty common for a member of the cast to “warm up” the audience before shooting began. When Patricia Heaton was on Everybody Loves Raymond, that job (understandably) fell to its star, stand-up comic Ray Romano. But now that Heaton’s the top-line star of Carol’s Second Act, she’s the one coming out to greet the audience, and she admits it’s been kind of a thrill for her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patricia Heaton)

Carol’s Second Act airs Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.

