After ‘Avengers,’ Tom Holland & Chris Pratt Went ‘Onward’ Together

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Tom Holland and Chris Pratt attend the world premiere of Disney and Pixar’s ONWARD at the El Capitan Theatre on February 18, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

At the end of the Avengers saga, Tom Holland and Chris Pratt were brothers-in-arms. Now, in the new Pixar animated film Onward, they’re playing brothers. Not just brothers… elf brothers on a quest! Being close friends, Holland and Pratt were very excited about working on the project together. And after learning how personal the story was for co-writer/director Dan Scanlon, Holland told us it gave him and Pratt a lot of brotherly motivation. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Holland)

 

Onward opens in theaters on March 6.

