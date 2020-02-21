After ‘Avengers,’ Tom Holland & Chris Pratt Went ‘Onward’ Together

At the end of the Avengers saga, Tom Holland and Chris Pratt were brothers-in-arms. Now, in the new Pixar animated film Onward, they’re playing brothers. Not just brothers… elf brothers on a quest! Being close friends, Holland and Pratt were very excited about working on the project together. And after learning how personal the story was for co-writer/director Dan Scanlon, Holland told us it gave him and Pratt a lot of brotherly motivation. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Holland)
Onward opens in theaters on March 6.
