Will Smith & Martin Lawrence: Why ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Was Now Or Never

Hollywood, CA – January 14, 2020: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.

Bad Boys was a box office hit when it was released in 1995. Bad Boys II did more than twice the business of the first. So it seemed to be a no-brainer that a third would be sure to follow. But fans waited… and waited… and waited. Finally, when it appeared that all hope was lost, that the possibility of a sequel was as distant as a My Mother the Car TV reboot, we got the news — Bad Boys For Life was a go. What happened? Why, after all this time, did Martin Lawrence and Will Smith think the time was right for the long-awaited film? (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith & Martin Lawrence)

Bad Boys For Life is playing now in theaters. And now, we’re patiently waiting for news on My Mother the Car.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak