Talking Politics? ‘Homeland’ Stars Could Tell You A Few Good Stories

Through their eight seasons on Homeland, Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin have been part of stories high on political intrigue, infused with a heightened sense of realism by the real-life intelligence personnel who have consulted with the stars, writers, and producers over the years. Having been privy to those conversations and those stories, Danes and Patinkin told us they feel like they’ve gained a much more informed and enlightened view when it comes to talking about politics and current events. (Click on the media bar below to hear Claire Danes & Mandy Patinkin)

Homeland airs Sunday nights on Showtime.

