‘Idol’ Gave Adam Lambert A Spot Inside The ‘Velvet’ Rope

If there’s anybody who knows the power and potential of American Idol, it would be Adam Lambert. The show has opened doors and created opportunities for Lambert beyond his wildest dreams, from hit albums and sold-out tours to serving as frontman for the legendary band Queen. With a new album, Velvet, coming out next month, Lambert told us he’s forever grateful to Idol for not just the opportunities it’s given him, but the lessons it taught him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adam Lambert)
American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.
Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak
Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak