Will Ferrell Gave Big Thumbs-Up To ‘Downhill’ Script

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell attend Searchlight Pictures New York Premiere of Downhill at SVA Theater on February 2, 2020, in New York, NY.

Though he’s best known for his comedic roles, Will Ferrell has quietly built up his dramatic résumé as well. His new movie with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Downhill, manages to slalom deftly between its funny and heart-wrenching moments. That had Ferrell really impressed with his co-star’s performance, but he was even more impressed by the way the script handled the story’s emotional roller coaster. Ferrell told us that when he first read it, Downhill went up to the top of his wish list. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Ferrell)

Downhill is playing now in theaters.

