Why It’s Great To Be Mandy Moore These Days

THIS IS US -Pictured: Mandy Moore as Rebecca — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Between her music, acting, and voiceover careers, Mandy Moore’s been working steadily since the age of 15. At the moment, she’s enjoying success in every phase of her career — This Is Us has, of course, been a phenomenal success; she continues to do the voice of Rapunzel in the animated “Tangled” TV series; and she’ll be touring behind a brand new album while she’s on her This Is Us hiatus. If it sounds like Moore’s having the time of her life, well, she is. And she told us that the joy she gets from working on This Is Us has everything to do with that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mandy Moore)

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

