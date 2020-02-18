‘Spies In Disguise’ With Will Smith And Tom Holland Heads To Blu-Ray In March

Spies In Disguise, an animated feature toplined by Will Smith and Tom Holland, hits Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD on March 10.

The story centers on Lance Sterling (Smith), a super spy who is inadvertently turned into a pigeon by scientist Walter Beckett (Holland). This mishap may end up helping Lance, as he’s been framed as a bad guy by a dangerous terrorist (Ben Mendelsohn) who’s armed with weaponized drones. Along with the help of Walter and other pigeons, Lance aims to take down the bad guy and save the world in the process! The picture made over $166 million worldwide.

Special features on the Blu-ray include:

Super Secret Spy Mode Infiltrating Blue Sky Studios The Top Secret Guide to Gadgets “Then There Were Two” Music Video “Freak of Nature” Music Video Making the Soundtrack “Then There Were Two” Making the Soundtrack “Freak of Nature” Gallery (Color Keys and Moment Paintings, Character Designs, Locations, Props and Gadgets Concept Art)

***The digital version comes with an segment titled “Lunch Break.”

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi