For Dan Levy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Is Good Family Fun

Over the course of six seasons, Schitt’s Creek has become a cult hit. Along the way, it’s also become a critics’ favorite, earning four nominations at last year’s Emmy Awards, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. For the Levys, Schitt’s Creek is also a family affair. Dan Levy created the series, and he co-stars on the show with father Eugene and sister Sarah. When he first conceived of the show, Dan says he was initially reluctant to get his famous father involved, but ultimately realized there was no better man for the job. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dan Levy)

Schitt’s Creek airs Tuesday nights on POP TV.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak