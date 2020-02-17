This ‘Bachelor’ Is Committed To Finding Romance

The idea of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, of course, is for somebody to try to find their soulmate using a casting director, after bars, online dating, and singles mixers have all fallen through. Peter Weber, the current Bachelor, says that even though he’s struggled in the past to find “the one,” he wants to inspire fellow singles to never give up on finding the right person. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Weber)

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

