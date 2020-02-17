Starring In ‘Call Of The Wild,’ Harrison Ford Must Love Dogs

Harrison Ford stars in a new film version of the classic story The Call of the Wild, a tale — as originally written by Jack London — of a dog’s struggle to survive in the harsh wilderness of Alaska. Ford’s character partners up with the dog as they both try to make their way back to someplace they can call home. Playing a dog’s companion came naturally to Ford; when we talked to him, Ford told us his lifelong love of dogs has given him a strong understanding of them. (Click on the media bar below Harrison Ford)

Call of the Wild opens in theaters on Friday.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak