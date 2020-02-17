‘Sonic’ Is A Blast From James Marsden’s Past

James Marsden and Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG from Paramount Pictures and Sega. Photo Credit: Courtesy Paramount Pictures and Sega of America.

The video game Sonic the Hedgehog started to take off at about the same time James Marsden was starting his acting career. In between auditions and rehearsals, Marsden had the time to play a few video games, including Sonic. Now, things have come full circle, as he and Sonic are teamed up in the long-awaited film based on the game. Looking back, Mardsen told us he’s glad he got to know the character so well through the game back then. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Marsden)

Sonic the Hedgehog is playing now in theaters.

