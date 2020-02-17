Jesse Tyler Ferguson Extremely Shocked By ‘Makeover’ Secrets

Sometimes, “reality TV” seems too contrived to truly be reality. And most of the time, that’s an accurate statement. Even Extreme Makeover — seriously, with all the red tape homeowners have to go through to make minor alterations to a house, how can the show do a major reconstruction on a big-time fixer-upper in just a week? Turns out, Jesse Tyler Ferguson was just as skeptical when he joined the show. And he says he was equally as shocked when he learned the truth. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jesse Tyler Ferguson)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition airs Sunday nights on HGTV.

