Director Joe Dante Takes On Producing Duties With Supernatural Suspenser ‘Camp Cold Brook’

Directed by Andy Palmer, Camp Cold Brook centers on a reality show host named Jack Wilson (Chad Michael Murray) who, along with his crew (Danielle Harris co-stars as his producer), investigate a camp that is reportedly haunted. Campers were drowned in a nearby creek some 20 years ago, and Jack is determined to uncover this mystery (or at least revive his soon to be canceled show).

Palmer had the benefit of collaborating with filmmaker Joe Dante (Gremlins, The ‘Burbs) for Camp Cold Brook, as Dante served as an executive producer on the project. During his early years in the industry, Dante worked with producer Roger Corman, and that mentorship has had a marked influence on his respective career. Thus, helping independent movies is a passion of Dante’s.

“At my company Renfield, we’ve been on occasion, getting involved with backing independent pictures that are made by people who can use a little help trying to get them set up,” said Dante. “When this script came along, my partner Mark Alan and I thought that this was probably a pretty good bet as something we understand and could contribute to and hopefully get made. The whole business now is about trying to get your picture made.”

Click on the media bar to hear Dante talk about how he appreciated the steady and suspenseful approach to Camp Cold Brook’s narrative.

Camp Cold Brook is now playing in select theaters and is available On Demand and Digital.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi