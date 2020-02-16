‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Overwhelms Box Office Competitors With $57 Million Weekend

Sonic the Hedgehog was the #1 film at the box office as it pulled in $57 million to easily trounce the competition. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn was second with $17.1 million. Here’s the top 10:

Sonic the Hedgehog – Jim Carrey’s latest collects $57 million. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn – $17.1 million. Fantasy Island – Feature debuts with a $12.4 million gross. The Photograph – Fellow newcomer collects $12.3 million Bad Boys for Life – Hit flick has amassed over $369 million worldwide. This weekend it makes $11.3 million. 1917 – WWII film generates $8 million in business. Jumanji: The Next Level – Family film keeps making money with $5.7 million. Domestically, the movie has made over $305 million. Parasite – Best Picture winner checks in with $5.5 million. Dolittle – Robert Downey Jr. family flick makes $5 million. Downhill – Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus movie collects $4.7 million.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi