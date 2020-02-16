‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Overwhelms Box Office Competitors With $57 Million Weekend

Sonic the Hedgehog was the #1 film at the box office as it pulled in $57 million to easily trounce the competition. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn was second with $17.1 million. Here’s the top 10:
- Sonic the Hedgehog – Jim Carrey’s latest collects $57 million.
- Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn – $17.1 million.
- Fantasy Island – Feature debuts with a $12.4 million gross.
- The Photograph – Fellow newcomer collects $12.3 million
- Bad Boys for Life – Hit flick has amassed over $369 million worldwide. This weekend it makes $11.3 million.
- 1917 – WWII film generates $8 million in business.
- Jumanji: The Next Level – Family film keeps making money with $5.7 million. Domestically, the movie has made over $305 million.
- Parasite – Best Picture winner checks in with $5.5 million.
- Dolittle – Robert Downey Jr. family flick makes $5 million.
- Downhill – Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus movie collects $4.7 million.
Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi