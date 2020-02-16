Matthew Lillard Discusses Directing Goals And Success Behind ‘Good Girls’

There are a lot of questions to be answered with Good Girls after the shooting of Rio (Manny Montana). Odds are, considering his popularity on the show, he may still be alive, something which may throw a wrench in the criminal activities of Beth Boland (Christina Hendricks), Annie Marks (Mae Whitman) and Ruby Hill (Retta).

Matthew Lillard plays Beth’s husband Dean, who hopes that after Rio’s shooting life will take a turn for the better, especially with his relationship with Beth. “I think the reason that the show has found such success is that it’s normal, every day women doing extraordinary things,” said Lillard.. “And I think that there is that inner fantasy of a common housewife that wants more and wants that adrenaline or rush or is seeking more from their life. I think that’s why Good Girls strikes a chord,”

Click on the media bar to hear Lillard elaborate on why, if he had his druthers, he’d be a full time director (Lillard helmed the feature Fat Kid Rules The World)!

The season three premiere of Good Girls airs tonight on NBC (10/9c).

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi