Young Talent Rocks Lionel Richie’s ‘Idol’ Expectations This Season



Lionel Richie now has two full seasons as an American Idol judge under his belt, so he had a good idea of what to expect from the new season’s auditions. Or so he thought. Once he started seeing some of the young people trying out for the first time, he had to re-evaluate a little bit, because he says he was blown away by not just their talent, but their confidence. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lionel Richie)

American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.

