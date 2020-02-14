Why Scott Bakula Thinks ‘Quantum Leap’ Speculation Stays So Strong

Appearing on the CBS daytime talk show The Talk, Scott Bakula teased Quantum Leap fans by saying that Dr. Sam Beckett would have “lots to do” in terms of setting right things that had gone wrong. While Bakula made the remark in a purely hypothetical context, it echoed the thoughts of thousands — if not millions — of Leap fans who have been waiting for the day that one of the many rumored comebacks becomes official. (The latest rumor, if you haven’t heard, has a reboot of the show as a possibility for NBC’s upcoming Peacock streaming service.) All of the rumors and speculation come as no surprise to Bakula himself; he thinks creator Don Bellisario crafted a show with a timeless appeal that could work in any era. (Click on the media bar below to hear Scott Bakula)

