What Made ‘Fantasy Island’ A Dream Come True For Lucy Hale?

Century City, CA – February 11, 2020: Jason Blum, CEO of Blumhouse Productions, Jeff Wadlow, Director/Writer/Producer, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Portia Doubleday, Austin Stowell, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sony Pictures Entertainment, at the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures’ BLUMHOUSE’S FANTASY ISLAND.

First, you’ve won a starring role in a Fantasy Island movie. What could be better than that? Well, then you find out you’ll be shooting for a couple of months in Fiji. What could be better than that? If you asked Lucy Hale — and we did — she’d tell you the best thing was working with a group of actors that she really loved. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lucy Hale)

Fantasy Island is playing now in theaters.

