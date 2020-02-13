With ‘Invisible Man,’ Elisabeth Moss Clearly Sees Modern Issues

Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass in “The Invisible Man,” written and directed by Leigh Whannell.

When H.G. Wells published The Invisible Man 123 years ago, he had literally written a tale for the ages. The classic novel has served as the basis for several movies and TV shows over the years, and it’s back again. Much like Greta Gerwig brought back Little Women in a way that made it more relevant to our time, The Invisible Man has been remade for a generation that grew up on SVU. Emmy and Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss stars in the new version, and she told us she found a lot of modern-day lessons to be learned in the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elisabeth Moss)

The Invisible Man opens in theaters on February 28.

