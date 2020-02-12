Lucy Hale Finds This ‘Fantasy’ To Be Fulfilling

Century City, CA – February 11, 2020: Lucy Hale at the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures’ BLUMHOUSE’S FANTASY ISLAND.

While the original Fantasy Island TV series was primarily about wish fulfillment, and the 1998 reboot had a darker side, the new Fantasy Island movie goes into entirely new territory. It’s a scary suspense thriller, and while Lucy Hale says the film stays true to Fantasy Island’s roots, she told us it also takes a lot of entertaining new twists and turns. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lucy Hale)

Fantasy Island opens in theaters on Friday.

