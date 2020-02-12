Going ‘Downhill,’ Julia Louis-Dreyfus Fell For Will Ferrell

In their new movie Downhill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell play a husband and wife with a love/hate relationship. It’s the first time the two Saturday Night Live alumni have worked together — her SNL stint came while Ferrell was still in high school. But after their experience on Downhill, Louis-Dreyfus told us that, when it comes to their off-screen relationship, there’s no hate at all … it’s all love! (Click on the media bar below to hear Julia Louis-Dreyfus)
Downhill opens in theaters on Friday.
