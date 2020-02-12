For Julie Bowen, ‘Family’ Will Be Forever

As Modern Family counts down the number of episodes before calling it a wrap, the show’s stars are becoming more and more cognizant of the fact that they’re about to say goodbye to a cast and crew that’s been together through 11 seasons. And while they might not see each other every day, Julie Bowen feels confident that they’ll always be close. (Click on the media bar below hear Julie Bowen)

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC.

