Sterling K. Brown & The Psychology Of ‘This Is Us’

NBCUNIVERSAL EVENTS — NBCUniversal Press Tour, January 11, 2020 — NBC’s “This Is Us” Session — Pictured: Sterling K. Brown — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBCUniversal)

Someday, psychologists might write case studies about the This Is Us phenomenon. Rarely does a television show speak to so many viewers in such a personal way, yet the Pearson family manages to make us laugh and cry every week. When they do write those studies, those psychologists might want to use Sterling K. Brown’s hypothesis as a jumping-off point, because he thinks the show’s secret has to do with the way it approaches a very primal human emotion. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sterling K. Brown)

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

