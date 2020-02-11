On ‘The Outsider,’ Cynthia Erivo Doesn’t Do Things By The Book

When Cynthia Erivo was hired for the role of Holly on HBO’s The Outsider, she was taking on a role written as a white woman in the original Stephen King novel. Erivo, however, is the British-born daughter of Nigerian parents. Since there are some fundamental differences in the character between the book and the show, Erivo told us she never even bothered to read King’s book as she was developing Holly, and she’s very pleased with the results. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cynthia Erivo)

The Outsider airs Sunday nights on HBO.

